|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Shirley Frances (Canon) Wedlock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Mesa. AZ, formerly of Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 30, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, mO
|Notes:
|Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Shirley F. Wedlock, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27