Shirley Honeyman
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Shirley Honeyman
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous:Emerson, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Time:1 PM
Location:Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Shirley Honeyman Memorial Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

