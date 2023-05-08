|Service:
|Private Family Burial
|Name:
|Shirley Illene (Moore) Hanna
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Unionville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Private family burial
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the New Nodaway Historical Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or donate at act.alz.org.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Shirley passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO, www.bramfuneralhome.com
Shirley I. Hanna, 87, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
