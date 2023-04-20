Shirley J. Braymen, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside
Name:Shirley J. Braymen
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Rural Coin, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, April 24, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Sunday, April 23, 2023 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM  
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to People For Paws.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inturment:Union Grove Cemetery - rural Northboro, IA 
Notes:Shirley passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Homestead of Shenandoah, in Shenandoah, IA.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

