|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|Shirley J. Braymen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rural Coin, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 24, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to People For Paws.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inturment:
|Union Grove Cemetery - rural Northboro, IA
|Notes:
|Shirley passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Homestead of Shenandoah, in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Shirley J. Braymen, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
