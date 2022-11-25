|Service:
|Shirley Breach
|83
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Shirley J. (Gilliam) Breach, 83, of Atlantic, passed Friday, November 4, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation with family present will be held Saturday, December 17th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the same day for those unable to attend the evening visitation.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Shirley’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
