Shirley Breach
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation
Name:Shirley Breach
Age:83
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Shirley J. (Gilliam) Breach, 83, of Atlantic, passed Friday, November 4, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
 

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation with family present will be held Saturday, December 17th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.  Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the same day for those unable to attend the evening visitation.

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Shirley’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

