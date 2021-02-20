Shirley L. Campbell, 87 of La Vista, NE formerly of Glenwood, IA
Service:Funeral
Name:Shirley L. Campbell
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:La Vista, Nebraska
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, February 22, 2021
Visitation Start:4;00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:First Congregational U.C.C., Vine Street Bible Church or VNA; 12565 W. Center Rd. Omaha, NE 68144
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

