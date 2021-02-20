|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Shirley L. Campbell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|La Vista, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|First Congregational U.C.C., Vine Street Bible Church or VNA; 12565 W. Center Rd. Omaha, NE 68144
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.