Shirley Phillips
Service: Funeral
Name: Shirley Lee Phillips
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Harlan
Previous: Carson and Oakland
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: at the time of the service
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Wheeler Grove Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

