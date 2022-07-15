|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Shirley Lee Phillips
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Harlan
|Previous:
|Carson and Oakland
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|at the time of the service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Wheeler Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
