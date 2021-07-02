Service:Funeral 
Name:Shirley M. Dougherty
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:First Christian Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First  Christian Church, Rock Port or Rock Port Senior Center
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.