Ruth Allen
Buy Now
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Shirley Maudlin
Pronunciation: 
Age:  83
From:  Albany, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Time:2 PM
Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home 
Visitation Location: Andrew-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 28, 2020
Visitation Start:  5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials:  Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri 
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.