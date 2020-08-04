Service:Memorial 
Name:Shirley May Richards
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 7, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Paralyzed Veterans of America 
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:St. John's Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com