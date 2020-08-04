|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Shirley May Richards
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Paralyzed Veterans of America
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Shirley May Richards, 71, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.