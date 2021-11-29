Shirley Penwell, 86, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Shirley Penwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 3, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 3, 2021
Visitation Start:Open visitation, 9:00 - 10:30 A.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends, 9:00 - 10:30 A.M.
Memorials:Corning Specialty Care
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.