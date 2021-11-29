|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Shirley Penwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation, 9:00 - 10:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends, 9:00 - 10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Corning Specialty Care
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Shirley Penwell, 86, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
