Shirley Sisk
Coach Harding
Service:   Memorial Services
Name:  Shirley Sisk
Pronunciation: 
Age:   96
From:   Olathe, Kansas
Previous: Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM
Location:   Andrews Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   Shriner's Childrens Hospitals
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

