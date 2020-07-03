|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Shirley Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Shirley passed away July 2, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be shared with her family on Shirley's tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Shirley Wilson, 87, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.