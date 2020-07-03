Shirley Wilson
Buy Now
Service: Graveside
Name: Shirley Wilson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Glenwood Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Shirley passed away July 2, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Condolences may be shared with her family on Shirley's tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com