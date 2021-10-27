|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Shonette M. (Hutsenpiller) Dozier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Bartlett, TN
|Previous:
|Barnard, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Time:
|12:30 PM
|Location:
|National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Shonette's name to a charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS
|Notes:
|Shonette passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her home in Bartlett, TN. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Shonette M. Dozier, 94, Bartlett, TN, formerly of Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
