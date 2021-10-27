Service:Graveside  
Name:Shonette M. (Hutsenpiller) Dozier 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Bartlett, TN 
Previous:Barnard, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, October 29, 2021 
Time:12:30 PM
Location:National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Shonette's name to a charity of the donor's choice. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS 
Notes:Shonette passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her home in Bartlett, TN.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.