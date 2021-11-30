|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation and Luncheon
|Sidney "Sid" Rossell
|Rose El
|78
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Lewis Community Building in Lewis, Iowa
| Sunday, December 5, 2021
|1:00 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to benefit the community of Lewis.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Sidney “Sid” Rossell, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life visitation and luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Lewis Community Building. The family will open the time together with their favorite memories followed by opportunity for friends to share a short memory.
A private family burial will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to benefit the community of Lewis.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sid’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Sidney "Sid" Rossell, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
