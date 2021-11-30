Sidney "Sid" Rossell, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation and Luncheon
Name:Sidney "Sid" Rossell
Pronunciation: Rose El
Age:78
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Lewis Community Building in Lewis, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to benefit the community of Lewis.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Sidney “Sid” Rossell, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.

A Celebration of Life visitation and luncheon will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Lewis Community Building.  The family will open the time together with their favorite memories followed by opportunity for friends to share a short memory.

A private family burial will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. 

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to benefit the community of Lewis.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sid’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.