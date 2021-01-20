Stacie Jenks
Service:  Celebration of Life at a later date
Name: Stacie Renea Jenks
Pronunciation: 
Age:  50
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  
Time: 
Location:   
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home - Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  Stacie Renea Jenks Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment 
Notes:Ms. Jenks has been cremated.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

