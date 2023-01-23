|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Stacy Shepherd
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Corning
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Stacy Shepherd Memorial, to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Stacy Shepherd, 53, of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24