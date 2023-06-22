|Service:
|Gathering of friends and family
|Name:
|Stan Curtis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Old Curtis Trucking Building on East Dallas Street in Lenox
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ June 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in Stan's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Stan passed away Tuesday in Des Moines.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Stan Curtis, 72 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
