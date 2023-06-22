Service:Gathering of friends and family
Name:Stan Curtis
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Old Curtis Trucking Building on East Dallas Street in Lenox
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ June 27, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in Stan's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Stan passed away Tuesday in Des Moines.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

