Service:Memorial 
Name:Stan McKim
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 25
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Hamburg United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:An educational scholarship is being established in Stan's name
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Morrill, KS Cemetery on Sat., Sept. 26th at 11 a.m.
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

