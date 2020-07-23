Service:at a later date
Name:Stanley McKim
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:A scholarship fund is being established in Stan's name
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home- Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:The obituary may be viewed at www.gudefuneralhomes.com