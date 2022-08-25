Service:                                             Celebration of life Visitation
Name: Stan Archer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 2 pm
Visitation End: 4 pm
Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

