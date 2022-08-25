|Service:
|Celebration of life Visitation
|Name:
|Stan Archer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2 pm
|Visitation End:
|4 pm
|Memorials:
|May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Private burial at a later date.
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
Anniversaries
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25