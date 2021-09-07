Stanley Duysen, 86, Henderson, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Stanley Duysen
|Pronunciation:
|Dice-Sen
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Henderson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha/Council Bluffs/Pleasant Hill, California/ Carson City, Nevada
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Sept 9th
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Carson, Iowa Community Building
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Research
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Farm Creek Cemetery (Private Family Event)
|Notes:
