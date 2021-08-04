Stanley E. Sportsman
Service:Funeral 
Name:Stanley Ermal "Stan" Sportsman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:60 
From:Graham, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, August 8, 2021 
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:At the Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 7, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO 
Notes:Stan passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

