Stanley Embree
Service:Private Family Graveside Service with military honors
Name:Stanley Embree
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Formerly of the Grant and Griswold areas
Day and Date:Saturday July 24
Time: 
Location:Grant Cemetery
Open Visitation Location: 
Open Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family and will be used for improvements to the Grant Cemetery.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Grant Cemetery
Notes:Stanley Evans Embree of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of the Grant and Griswold areas, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care, one day after his 100th birthday.

To honor Stanley’s memory the family invites you to sign the online guest book and leave condolences on the memory wall on Stanley’s obituary at www.rolandfuneralservice.com A keepsake video tribute will be available to view on Monday, July 26, 2021, on the funeral home website.
 
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Stanley's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

