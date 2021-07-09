|Service:
|Private Family Graveside Service with military honors
|Name:
|Stanley Embree
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|of the Grant and Griswold areas
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Time:
|Location:
|Grant, Iowa Cemetery
|Open Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be used for improvements to the Grant Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Stanley Evans Embree of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of the Grant and Griswold areas, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care, one day after his 100th birthday.
To honor Stanley's memory the family invites you to sign the online guest book and leave condolences on the memory wall on Stanley's obituary at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Stanley's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Stanley Evans Embree, 100, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
