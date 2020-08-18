Stanley L. Carlson, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Graveside Memorial Service At A Later Date
Name:Stanley L. Carlson
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Tabor, Iowa 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Stanley's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:Stanley passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

