Stanley L. Carlson, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service At A Later Date
|Name:
|Stanley L. Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Tabor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Stanley's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|Stanley passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
