|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Stella M. Carpenter-Bachler
|Pronunciation:
|(Bachelor)
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Liberty, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah/Essex/Farragut
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Viewing/Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Viewing/Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to Lamar Cemetery - Elmo, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Lamar Cemetery - Elmo, Missouri
|Notes:
|Stella passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Liberty Hospital Hospital, Liberty, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Stella M. Carpenter-Bachler, 92, of Liberty, Missouri
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
Anniversaries
-
Aug 16