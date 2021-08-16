Stella M. Carpenter-Bachler, 92, of Liberty, Missouri
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Stella M. Carpenter-Bachler
Pronunciation:(Bachelor)
Age:92
From:Liberty, Missouri
Previous:Shenandoah/Essex/Farragut
Day and Date:Thursday, August 19, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 19, 2021
Viewing/Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Viewing/Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to Lamar Cemetery - Elmo, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Lamar Cemetery - Elmo, Missouri
Notes:Stella passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Liberty Hospital Hospital, Liberty, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

