|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Stella McCurdy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Audubon, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota, IA.
|Notes:
|Stella McCurdy, 91, died Saturday, October, 10, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa.
Visitation with the family present and a time for sharing of memories will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Stella’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Stella McCurdy, 91 of Audubon, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
