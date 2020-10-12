Stella McCurdy
Service:Funeral services
Name:Stella McCurdy
Age:91
From:Audubon, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota, IA.
Notes:Stella McCurdy, 91, died Saturday, October, 10, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa.

Visitation with the family present and a time for sharing of memories will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Stella’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

