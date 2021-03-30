Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Stephen Bowman
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Red Oak, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 5, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Mt Hope Cemetery, Nyman, IA
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 5, 2021
Visitation Start:11:30 a.m.
Visitation End:1:30 p.m.
Memorials:Being Established in Steve's name 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

