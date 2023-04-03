Stephen Bryant
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Stephen Bryant
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City 
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, April 4
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: To be established in Stephen's name
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City 
Cemetery: St. Mary's Cemetery - Nebr. City w/military honors
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

