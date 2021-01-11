Stephen Eldon "Steve" Mitchell, 73, Tarkio, Missouri
Buy Now
Service:Memorial 
Name:Stephen Eldon "Steve" Mitchell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Tarkio, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 14, 2021 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Stephen Mitchell Memorial Fund for final expenses 
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri 
Cemetery:Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri 
Notes:http://minterfuneralchapels.com/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.