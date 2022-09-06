Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Private Family Celebration of Life 
Name:Stephen F. "Steve" Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Imogene, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Steve's name are being directed to the Rapp Park Improvement Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Steve passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

