|Private Family Celebration of Life
|Stephen F. "Steve" Maher
|78
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Imogene, Iowa
|In Steve's name are being directed to the Rapp Park Improvement Fund.
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Steve passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
