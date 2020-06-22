Steve and Mary Lou Hall
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Stephen and Mary Lou Hall, Sr.
Age:71 & 63 
From:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, June 27, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Essex, Iowa Cemetery  
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Stephen passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and Mary Lou passed away on January 20, 2018. The family request casual attire be worn. Social distancing requirements are still in force for the service. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.