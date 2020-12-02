Service:Funeral 
Name:Stephen L. Shaw
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 4, 2020
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, December 3, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Minter Funeral Chapel for final expenses
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

