Service: Funeral
Name: Stephen Thomas "Steve" Steiner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Wheeler Grove Church-Rural Carson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Suggested to the Wheeler Grove Church or the Farm Creek Cemetery
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.