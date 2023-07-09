|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Stetson Ashley Jackson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|38
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 14, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be given to the Laura Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry, or if you’d like to donate to establish a fund to help with the children’s future use, make checks payable to Sarah Jackson.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Salem Cemetery, Pumpkin Center, MO
|Notes:
|Stetson passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Stetson A. Jackson, 38, Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
