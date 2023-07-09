Stetson A. Jackson
Service:Funeral 
Name:Stetson Ashley Jackson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:38 
From:Barnard, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 14, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Laura Street Baptist Church  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 13, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials can be given to the Laura Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry, or if you’d like to donate to establish a fund to help with the children’s future use, make checks payable to Sarah Jackson.   
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Salem Cemetery, Pumpkin Center, MO 
Notes:Stetson passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

