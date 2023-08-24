Service: Celebration of Life at a later date
Name: Steve Chaney
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From: Thurman, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, to the Family to go toward Medical Expenses 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Private disposition of the Ashes will be later 
Private disposition of the Ashes will be later 

