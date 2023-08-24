|Service:
|Celebration of Life at a later date
|Name:
|Steve Chaney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, to the Family to go toward Medical Expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private disposition of the Ashes will be later
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Steve Chaney, 64 of Thurman, IA
Marshall Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
Anniversaries
-
Aug 25