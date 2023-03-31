Steve D. Powers, 74, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Steve D. Powers
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 3, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday, April 2, 2023 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM  
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Farragut Fire Department or Shenandoah Ambulance Service.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Inurnment:Mt. Olive Cemetery At a Later Date.  Cremation will take place following the services. 
Notes:Steve passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, NE.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

