|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Steve D. Powers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Farragut Fire Department or Shenandoah Ambulance Service.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Inurnment:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery At a Later Date. Cremation will take place following the services.
|Notes:
|Steve passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Steve D. Powers, 74, of Farragut, Iowa
Pat Leece
