|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Steve Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 18
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be directed to the North Page Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Page Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Steve Fisher, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
