Service:Funeral
Name:Steve Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 13, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 12, 2021
Visitation Start:open visitation 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Blanchard, Iowa Cemetery with military rites by American Legions Sergy Post 98
Notes:

Steve passed away at his home Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

