|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Steve Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 13, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|open visitation 1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Wounded Warrior Project
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Blanchard, Iowa Cemetery with military rites by American Legions Sergy Post 98
|Notes:
Steve passed away at his home Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Steve Jones, 59, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
