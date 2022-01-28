Steve Pierce
Service: Graveside
Name: Steve Pierce
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Oaklawn Cemetery
Open Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Open Visitation Day and Date: Sunday January 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:00 PM the family will not be present
Memorials: A memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

