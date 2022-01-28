|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Steve Pierce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Open Visitation Location:
| Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday January 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM the family will not be present
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
