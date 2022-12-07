|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Steve Porter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall - A luncheon will be provided
|Visitation Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Graveside Service at Grove Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Steve Porter, 80, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
