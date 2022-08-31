Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Steve Putnam
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 7, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 7, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Steve Putnam Memorial Fund  
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Steve passed away on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

