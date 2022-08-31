|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Steve Putnam
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Steve Putnam Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Steve passed away on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Steve Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
