|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Steve Scamman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Steve Scamman, 80, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
