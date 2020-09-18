Service: Funeral Service
Name: Steve Scamman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 am
Visitation End: 11:00 am
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

