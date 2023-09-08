|Service:
|Help us celebrate the life of
|Name:
|Steve Sweeney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ September 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM ~ There will be a light meal provided. The family will bring the Budweiser, BYOB if you prefer something else. Eulogy at 6:30 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox Community Trust.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Steve passed away late Tuesday evening at his home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Steve Sweeney, age 79 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
