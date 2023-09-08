Steve Sweeney
Service:Help us celebrate the life of
Name:Steve Sweeney
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ September 16, 2023
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM ~ There will be a light meal provided.  The family will bring the Budweiser, BYOB if you prefer something else.  Eulogy at 6:30 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox Community Trust.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Steve passed away late Tuesday evening at his home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

