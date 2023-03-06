Service: Memorial Service
Name: Stephen Turner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Greenwich, CT
Previous:Clarinda,  Iowa 
Day and Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Steve passed away January 20, 2023 in Greenwich, Ct.

Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

