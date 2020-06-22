Steven A. Gaskill, 64, Maryville, MO
Service:Memorial Visitation
Name:Steven Allen Gaskill
Age:64
From:Maryville, MO
Day and Date:Friday, July 3, 2020
Time:6:00 PM
 8:00 PM
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 3, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Notes:Steve Gaskill passed away June 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO. His body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.