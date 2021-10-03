Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Steven Gibler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 56
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, October 8, 2021
Time: 1pm
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021
Visitation Start: open visitation from 1 to 6 pm
Visitation End: family present from 6 to 8 pm
Memorials: to the family for funeral cost
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Pending
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

